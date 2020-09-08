Gallup: Consumers Continue to Have Favorable View of Banking Industry

Forty-six percent of respondents in a recent Gallup poll rated the banking industry favorably, according to data released this week. That figure was down four points from last year’s poll. However, the share of consumers who viewed banking negatively declined to 22%, down three points from 2019 and the lowest reading since 2007.

Out of 25 industries, banking ranked 11th, with a net positive rating of 24%, just behind the telephone industry, real estate industry and electric and gas utilities, and just ahead of the internet industry, the healthcare industry and education industry. The agriculture industry was the most favored industry among consumers, with a net positive rating of 58%. The federal government and pharmaceutical industry ranked lowest, with net favorable ratings of -20% and -15%, respectively.