CFPB Chief of Staff Tapped to Lead ABA’s Card Policy Council

The American Bankers Association announced today that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Kirsten Sutton has been selected to serve as executive director of its Card Policy Council, the leading voice on legislative, regulatory and communications issues facing credit card issuers and payment card networks. She will join ABA on Oct. 5.

Sutton is currently the chief of staff to CFPB Director Kathleen Kraninger. She also served as chief of staff for former CFPB Acting Director Mick Mulvaney in 2018 and prior to that was deputy staff director and staff director of the House Financial Services Committee under then-Chairman Jeb Hensarling.

“Kirsten’s deep understanding of consumer financial services policy and advocacy will be an asset as our industry continues to evolve to meet customers’ changing needs,” said ABA EVP Jess Sharp. “Her experience managing within complex, member-driven organizations and implementing strategic initiatives will serve her well in this important role.”