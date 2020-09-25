ABA’s DePierro Discusses Current Cyber, Regulatory Challenges Facing Banks

In a recent interview with Information Security Media Group, American Bankers Association VP Denyette DePierro discussed current cybersecurity and regulatory challenges facing banks, including the recent push to adopt cloud technologies. A key challenge from a legal and regulatory perspective has been “how do we take banking laws, banking concepts and use them in a tech space?” DePierro noted. “What has been really interesting about the pandemic, as banks had to move 100% remote maybe with a week’s notice [was]that the cloud was essential in the industry’s ability to be that responsive and to be that resilient.”

She added that there has been a recent shift in the way the industry approaches operational risk and resilience. In the past, DePierro said, these functions “were very checklist-based. . . . When we identified risk, we would put capital against it. Now there’s a shift away from that. It’s a culture of resilience that makes you safe—a culture that is able to be agile and flexible.”

DePierro also discussed recent developments from the Basel Committee and the Financial Stability Board, as well as the growing use of social media apps for payments and the implications for banks.