ABA Nominates New Board Members for 2020-2021

The American Bankers Association’s Nominating Committee—chaired by Jeff Szyperski, chairman, president and CEO of Chesapeake Bank, Kilmarnock, Virginia—has selected a slate of candidates for the association’s board of directors. Nominess for new terms on the board are:

Andy Anderson, president, CEO and CFO, Bank of Anguilla, Anguilla, Mississippi

Chip Mahan, chairman and CEO, Live Oak Bancshares, Wilmington, North Carolina

Cathy Owen, chairman, Eagle Bank, Little Rock, Arkansas

Michael Rauh, president and CEO, Chelsea Groton Bank, Groton, Connecticut

Ira Robbins, president and CEO, Valley National Bank, Wayne, New Jersey

Kevin Sabin, president and CEO, Arvest Bank, Fayetteville, Arkansas

The nominees will join other sitting board members and ABA’s nominees for new officers—previously announced in July—following their election during ABA’s Unconventional Convention, a virtual event taking place Oct. 19-20.