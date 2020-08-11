Producer Prices Rose 0.6 percent in July

The Producer Price Index for final demand rose 0.6% in July, seasonally adjusted, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The July increase is the largest rise since a 0.7% advance in October 2018. This follows a 0.2% decline in June. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index decreased 0.4% for the 12 months ended in July.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.3% in July, unchanged from June. For the 12 months ended in July, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services decreased 0.1%, following three straight 12-month declines.

The index for final demand goods rose 0.8% in July. Most of the July increase can be traced prices for final demand energy, which increased 5.3%. The indexes for final demand foods decreased 0.5%, while the index for final demand goods less foods and energy rose 0.3%.

The index for final demand services increased 0.5% in July. Leading the increase was in prices for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing which rose 0.4%. Margins for final demand trade services rose 0.8%. Final demand transportation and warehousing services fell 0.8 percent.

Read the BLS release.