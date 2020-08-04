Factory Orders Rose 6% in June

New orders for manufactured goods in June, up two consecutive months, increased 6.2% to $437.2 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today.

New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $14.6 billion, or 7.6%, to $207.2 billion. Transportation equipment led the increase, rising 20.2% to $55.4 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased $10.9 billion, or 5.0%, to $230.0 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods increased 15.1% to $227.3 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods, up four consecutive months, increased 0.2 billion to $425.0 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase.

