Podcast: A Trans-Pacific Banking Perspective

Based in San Francisco and leading California’s market for the Bank of Guam, plus currently serving as chairman of the Western Bankers Association, Dave Joves shares a trans-Pacific view of banking on the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast. In this episode, Joves discusses:

The evolution of the commercial real estate market in California, including in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns.

How the Bank of Guam responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

The role of the Bank of Guam and other banks in financial inclusion in far-flung Pacific islands.

Plans for the Western Bankers Association in the year ahead, including pivots toward virtual advocacy at the state level.

