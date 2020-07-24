New Home Sales Rise 13.8% in June

New single-family home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 776,000 in June, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The June level is 13.8% above the revised May rate of 682,000, and is 6.9% above the June 2019 estimate.

The median price of a new home was $329,000. The average sales price was $384,700.

At the end of June, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 4.7 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.