Healy Recognized with Distinguished Service Award

Thomas Healy, CRCM and VP, enterprise compliance at USAA, received the Distinguished Service Award for compliance during ABA’s Risk and Compliance Virtual Conference this week. The award, first presented in 1995, recognizes outstanding leadership, initiative and accomplishment in banking regulatory compliance management.

Healy has spent more than two decades in risk and compliance, including roles at Ally, Bank of America and Farmers & Merchants Bank. Throughout his career, he has been responsible for building several compliance and security programs and has overseen compliance for several key areas including deposit products, credit cards, brand, digital channels and marketing. Healy also serves on the faculty and advisory boards for the ABA Compliance Schools and the editorial board for the ABA Bank Compliance Magazine.

“Thomas is the 26th recipient of the award and like those who have been honored previously, he has made significant contributions to the compliance profession,” said ABA EVP Virginia O’Neill. “In addition to his work at institutions of all sizes, Thomas has been actively involved in ABA compliance schools, conferences, and publications, sharing his enthusiasm and expertise with his peers and those beginning their careers.”