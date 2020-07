The FDIC today announced the appointment of three new members to its Advisory Committee on Community Banking:

Stephen Hayes, Dakota Prairie Bank, Fort Pierre, South Dakota

Teri Messerschmitt, South Ottumwa Savings Bank, Ottumwa, Iowa

Patty Mongold, Mt. McKinley Bank, Fairbanks, Alaska

Established in 2009, the panel provides input to the FDIC on a variety of issues affecting community banks. The committee’s next meeting will take place on July 28.