Factory Orders Rise 8% in May

New orders for manufactured goods in May, after two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 8.0% to $412.8 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today.

New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $26.3 billion, or 15.7%, to $193.8 billion. Transportation equipment led the increase, rising 82.0% to $46.9 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased $4.2 billion, or 2.0%, to $219.0 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 4.4% to $198.0 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods, up three consecutive months, increased 0.1% to $425.0 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase.

Read the Census release.