Durable Goods Rose 7.3% in June

New orders for manufactured durable goods in June increased 14.0 billion or 7.3% to $206.9 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This increase followed a 15.1% May increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 3.3%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 9.2%. Transportation equipment led the increase with a 20.0% percent surge to $55.3 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in June increased 14.9% or 29.4 billion to $227.1 billion. Transportation equipment, also up two consecutive months, led the increase up $24.2 billion or 51.9% to $70.9 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in June, up four consecutive months, increased 0.1% to $425.3 billion. This followed an unchanged increase in May.

