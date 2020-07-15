ABA Publications Recognized with Industry Awards

The American Bankers Association’s print and digital publications have been recognized this year with several industry awards for excellence. The ABA Banking Journal was honored with a gold Excel Award from Association Media and Publishing for its 2019 redesign.

The Banking Journal’s May/June 2019 special report on business banking was honored with both a national Azbee award—presented by the American Society of Business Publication Editors, which recognizes B2B publications—and with an APEX award for excellence. The Banking Journal also received regional Azbees for its profile of FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams and its podcast episode with Grand Savings Bank CAO and “Girl Banker” blogger Natalie Bartholomew.

ABA Bank Compliance magazine received an APEX award for overall excellence, as did a feature article by Margaret Weir Westby, CRCM, in the financial and investment writing category. An ABA Bank Compliance feature by bank BSA officer Joshua Fretto on SAR quality won a regional Azbee for technical articles.