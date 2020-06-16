Retail Sales Surge in May

There was $485.5 billion in retail and food service sales in May, up 17.7% from April but 6.1% below the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 12.4% from April, but decreased 3.9% from last year.

Retail trade sales increased 16.8% from April, but 1.4% below last year. Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores surged 188.0% in May, but decreased 63.4% from April 2019, while non store retailers were up 30.8% from last year.

Sales at gasoline stations increased 12.8% during May, but decreased 30.8% since May 2019.

