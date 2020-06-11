Producer Prices Rose 0.4 percent in May

The Producer Price Index for final demand rose 0.4% in May, seasonally adjusted, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This follows a 1.3% decline in April. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index increased 0.8% for the 12 months ended in May.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.1% in May, following three months of consecutive decline. For the 12 months ended in May, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services decreased 0.4%, the largest 12-month decrease since the index began.

The index for final demand goods rose 1.6% in May, the largest increase since the index began in November 2009. Most of the May increase can be traced to prices for final demand foods, which increased 6.0%. The indexes for final demand foods increased 4.5%, while the index for final demand goods less foods and energy remained unchanged.

The index for final demand services fell 0.2% in May. Leading the decrease was margins for final demand trade services which decreased 0.8%. The index for final demand transportation and warehousing services rose 4.5%. Final demand trade services increased 0.3%.

Read the BLS release.