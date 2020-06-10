Consumer Prices Declined Slightly in May

The Consumer Price Index decreased 0.1% in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 0.1%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” decreased 0.1% in May, the third consecutive monthly decline. This is the first time this index has ever declined in three consecutive months. The index increased 1.2% for the 12 months ending May.

The food index increased 0.7% in May, after rising 1.5% in April. Prices for food at home continued to increase in May, rising 1.0%, while food away from home increased modestly, rising 0.4%.

The energy index declined 1.8% in May, following its largest monthly decrease in April, led by declines in gasoline and electricity.

Read the BLS release.