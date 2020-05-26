New Home Sales Rise Slightly in April

New single-family home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 623,000 in April, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The April level is 0.6% above the revised March rate of 619,000, but is 6.2% below the April 2019 estimate.

The median price of a new home was $309,900. The average price was $364,500.

At the end of April, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 6.3 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.