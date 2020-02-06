Gallup: Americans Report Record Optimism About Their Financial Futures

Americans’ optimism about their future financial outlook reached a record high, with 74% believing they will be better off financial a year from now, according to Gallup. The figure is the highest recorded since 1977. A mere 12% expect to be worse off next year.

Meanwhile, 59% of Americans report that they are better off financially today than they were a year ago, essentially tied with an all-time high recorded in 1999. That figure was up from 50% last year and significantly above a low of 23% during the Great Recession. Just 20% thought they were worse off than a year ago.